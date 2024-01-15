Gobert recorded 15 points (4-5 FG, 7-14 FT), 18 rebounds and four blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-105 victory over the Clippers.

Gobert struggled from the free throw line, but that's perhaps the only blemish in his performance, as he was efficient from the field and absolutely dominant near the rim. This was his sixth game with at least four blocks, and it was also the fourth time in which he grabbed 18 or more boards. Gobert is averaging 13.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in seven January appearances.