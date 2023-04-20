Gobert (back) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Denver.
Gobert said earlier in the day Wednesday that his back was feeling significantly better, so it's not surprising to see him cleared for Game 2, and perhaps he'll be able to log more than the 26 minutes he played in Game 1. He'll start alongside Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince and Karl-Anthony Towns.
