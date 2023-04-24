Gobert closed with 14 points (7-14 FG), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 overtime victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gobert logged almost 40 minutes in the overtime win, recording his second-straight double-double against Denver. It's not easy to pull down 15 rebounds against Nikola Jokic, but Gobert actually recorded four more rebounds than the MVP candidate and was pivotal in keeping the Timberwolves' playoff hopes alive.