Gobert is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain.

Gobert has missed just one game this season, but his availability for Friday is in jeopardy after being a late addition to the injury report. If the starting center is sidelined, Naz Reid would presumably be the primary beneficiary, even if he doesn't move into the starting lineup. In Gobert's lone absence this season, Kyle Anderson replaced Gobert in the starting lineup, moving Karl-Anthony Towns to center, but Reid posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes off the bench during a 127-120 overtime loss to Boston.