Gobert finished with 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds and two blocks over 29 minutes in Friday's 116-93 win over Portland.

Gobert returned after missing the previous game with a hip injury, leading all players in points and rebounds while adding a pair of blocks. Gobert posted his second-highest point total of the season while reeling in his sixth game with 17 or more rebounds.