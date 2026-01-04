Gobert produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over the Heat.

It was Gobert's 14th double-double of the season, and the 10th time in the last 11 games that the veteran center has pulled down double-digit boards. Over that stretch, he's produced 11.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals.