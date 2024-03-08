Gobert racked up 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 victory over Indiana.
Gobert registered his 44th double-double of the season Thursday and has reached that mark for the fourth-straight game. He'll have more responsibility grabbing rebounds moving forward with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out indefinitely. Over his last 10 games, Gobert has averaged 14.8 points on 66.3 percent shooting, 14.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over 36.3 minutes per game.
