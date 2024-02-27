Watch Now:

Gobert (ankle) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Gobert's status is pivotal for Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns inactive while tending to a personal matter. Naz Reid could be in line for a sizable workload, while Victor Wembanyama could be in line for a feeding frenzy if Gobert is unable to suit up.

