Gobert (ribs) is good to go for Friday's game in Denver, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Gobert will play through sprained ribs for the fourth straight game. Seeing as though the big man has seen at least 34 minutes in each contest, he should be in line for his usual workload assuming he does not sustain any setbacks.
