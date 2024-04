Gobert notched four points (2-5 FG), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 29 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to the Suns.

Gobert withered against Phoenix's interior defense Wednesday night, falling well shirt of his usual totals. Jusuf Nurkic was a decisive victor in the paint, and although Naz Reid was able to have some success off the glass, Gobert's result was very poor. things won't get much easier for Gobert, as he'll go toe-to-toe with Anthony Davis on Sunday.