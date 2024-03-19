Gobert (ribs) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver.
Naz Reid (head) and Anthony Edwards (finger) are also considered questionable. Gobert has been sidelined the past two games, but he remains day-to-day. Kyle Anderson, Luka Garza and Jaden McDaniels are candidates to see more minutes if Gobert sits again.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Unavailable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Present at shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Gets questionable tag•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Absent from shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Utah•