Gobert recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 41 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings.

Despite enduring another blown lead following a heartbreaking loss to Phoenix earlier in the week, Gobert once again demonstrated his ability to hit the double-double milestone regularly. A stat that has shown significant improvement over last season is field-goal percentage. Through 17 games, Gobert is converting shots at a 73.3-percent clip.