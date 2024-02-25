Gobert (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Nets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Gobert suffered his ankle injury Friday against the Bucks, but he was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update which suggests that he's likely day-to-day. Luckily for Minnesota, they have two days off after Saturday's contest. Karl-Anthony Towns is likely to get more minutes at center as a result, with guys like Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels potentially soaking up more minutes as well.