Coach Chris Finch said Gobert (ankle) practiced Monday and is "feeling good," Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Gobert sprained his ankle during Friday's loss to the Bucks and didn't play during Saturday's win over the Nets. His return to practice is a good sign, but it sounds like he'll still wind up on Minnesota's initial injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Spurs, which should drop Monday afternoon.