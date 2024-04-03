Gobert had 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 win over the Rockets.

The towering Frenchman registered a fifth straight double-double while also recording multiple blocks for the third time in that stretch. During that five-game stretch, Gobert is averaging 16.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during that five-game stretch in which he's had to step his game up on the defensive end of the floor with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined.