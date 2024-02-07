Gobert racked up 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-10 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to Chicago.

Gobert knows most of his value will come on the defensive end and the glass, as he holds a secondary role in Minnesota's offensive scheme behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but he has been a steady double-double producer of late. The Frenchman has posted seven double-doubles over his last 10 games, a span in which he's averaging 14.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.