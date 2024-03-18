Gobert (ribs) was in uniform at Minnesota's morning shootaround Monday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gobert is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Jazz after missing Saturday's game against Utah, but his presence at the team's morning shootaround is encouraging. However, if he's unable to suit up Monday, Naz Reid should continue to see increased work.
