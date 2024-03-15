Gobert (ribs) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Gobert is in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a left rib sprain he suffered against the Clippers. If the defensive stalwart is ruled out, Naz Reid will likely start at center in his absence.
