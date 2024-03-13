Gobert is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Clippers due to a left rib injury.

Gobert left Tuesday's contest with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter after getting undercut by Clippers center Ivica Zubac, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports. With the game almost over, it seems likely that Naz Reid will finish out the matchup at center.