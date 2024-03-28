Gobert totaled 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 victory over the Pistons.

Gobert hasn't been the double-double machine he was during his Utah days since joining the Timberwolves, but there's no question he's taken a leap forward this season compared to the numbers he posted in 2022-23. Gobert ranks fifth in The Association in double-doubles this season with 46 out of 66 appearances.