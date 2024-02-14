Gobert closed Tuesday's 121-109 win over Portland with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes.

Gobert is on a six-game double-double streak and has hit those milestones against tough competition. He had less trouble against Deandre Ayton and the Portland frontcourt, although Ayton had 16 rebounds to Gobert's 15 boards. Minnesota will match up with Portland again Thursday, and Gobert should enjoy a similar stat line.