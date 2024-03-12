Gobert is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to right hamstring soreness.
Gobert is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to his nagging hamstring soreness, with Minnesota suffering a loss to the Lakers in his absence Sunday. His status is of critical importance with Karl-Anthony Towns set for a multi-week recovery timeline following knee surgery.
