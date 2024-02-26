Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Gobert is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, but he practiced Monday and appears to be trending in the right direction. Nonetheless, his status will need to be monitored in advance of Tuesday's showdown against his French compatriot Victor Wembanyama.
