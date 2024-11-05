Gobert (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday night against Charlotte.
Gobert was considered a true game-time decision leading up to tipoff, and he was able to prove his health during pregame warmups. The big man logged only 23 minutes in his previous appearance Saturday against the Spurs but figures to take on a larger workload Monday night.
