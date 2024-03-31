Gobert (ribs) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Gobert has been dealing with a rib sprain over the last couple of weeks, but he will make his fifth straight appearance Sunday. Over his last four games, Gobert is averaging 14.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest.
