Trail Blazers' Blake Wesley: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wesley (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Wesley underwent surgery back on Nov. 8 and was given a timetable of 8-to-12 weeks. The Trail Blazers will be shorthanded Sunday, so Wesley could see a sizable role if he's given the green light to return.
