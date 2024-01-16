Ayton (knee) was active at practice Tuesday, with coach Chauncey Billups expressing optimism that Ayton will play Wednesday against Brooklyn, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton continues to battle right knee tendonitis, but he appears to be on the mend. The 25-year-old returning to action would signal a sizable drop in workload for Duop Reath, but Ayton's return is not yet set in stone.
