Ayton logged 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Bulls.

The 25-year-old center has been on a mission since returning from a hand sprain. Ayton has ripped down at least 14 boards in five of six games since rejoining the lineup and scored at least 20 points in all six, averaging 26.8 points, 15.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor.