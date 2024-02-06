Ayton ended Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Nuggets with 27 points (13-19 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes.

Ayton was held to eight points (3-6 FG) during Friday's loss to Denver, but he struck back with a vengeance Sunday, recording his seventh game of 20-plus points through 34 appearances this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent from the field in 34.9 minutes across his past seven games.