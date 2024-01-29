Ayton chipped in 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 loss to the Bulls.
Ayton recorded his third straight double-double, and he seems to have shaken off the rust completely after missing 12 consecutive games between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17 due to a nagging knee problem. Ayton will try to keep this streak going when the Blazers take on the 76ers on Monday, though a tough matchup against Joel Embiid (knee) might be waiting for him if the reigning MVP ends up being available for the matchup.
