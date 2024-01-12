Ayton (knee) could return Friday against the Timberwolves, Aaron Fentress of OregonLive.com reports.

Ayton has missed the last nine matchups due to right knee tendinitis, but coach Chauncey Billups hopes the center will be back in action against Minnesota. It's unclear whether Ayton would have any limitations if he's given the green light Friday, but his presence would provide a boost to a team that has struggled in his absence, most recently suffering a 139-77 loss at the hands of the Thunder on Thursday. If Ayton can return, Duop Reath and Ibou Badji would likely see their roles decline.