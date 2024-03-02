Ayton (hand) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Ayton sprained his hand in Tuesday's game versus the Heat and subsequently missed Friday's matchup with Memphis. He appears to be trending towards another absence in Saturday's rematch with the Grizzlies, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tipoff. In his absence, Duop Reath figures to again see increased playing time.
