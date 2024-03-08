Ayton (hand) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Ayton looks likely miss his fifth straight game Friday, which happens to be the front end of a back-to-back set. Duop Reath will likely continue to start at center in Ayton's stead and should be a popular streaming option.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to play against Thunder•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Iffy for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out to face Memphis•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Deemed doubtful•