Ayton (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton was cleared to return from his knee injury Wednesday against the Nets, but he was unable to make it to the stadium due to poor weather conditions. Assuming he gets the green light to return, Ayton will likely replace Duop Reath in the starting lineup after missing the past 12 games for Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unable to travel Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Good to go against Brooklyn•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Questionable to play Sunday•