Ayton (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Ayton was cleared to return from his knee injury Wednesday against the Nets, but he was unable to make it to the stadium due to poor weather conditions. Assuming he gets the green light to return, Ayton will likely replace Duop Reath in the starting lineup after missing the past 12 games for Portland.