Ayton closed Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes.

This was Ayton's second dud in a row as he was again held to single-digit points. He has looked a step slow since returning from his knee injury, posting averages of 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks over his last three games. Meanwhile, Duop Reath continues to find a lot of success off the bench.