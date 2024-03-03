Ayton (hand) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Ayton is in danger of missing a third straight game, but he was listed as doubtful ahead of the last two matchups, so his questionable tag suggests he's making at least slight progress in his rehab. Regardless, if Ayton is ruled out again, Duop Reath would likely draw another start.
