Ayton (knee) has no timetable for return, but coach Chauncey Billups expressed optimism Sunday that the 25-year-old could join the team on the upcoming road trip, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Portland's upcoming four game road trip features a showdown against the Knicks on Tuesday followed by a back-to-back Thursday and Friday against Oklahoma City and Minnesota. Ayton's ongoing battle with right knee tendonitis is set to sidelined him for 10 of Portland's last 16 contests, as he will miss his seventh consecutive contest Sunday against Brooklyn. The language surrounding his injury doesn't preclude a return in the short-term, but management of Ayton's knee will likely be a season-long trend.