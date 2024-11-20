Ayton (finger) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
The out designation isn't entirely surprising for the big man, as the previous doubtful tag suggested he was unlikely to play. Ayton's next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Friday, and his absence will lead to more minutes for players such as Robert Williams and Donovan Clingan.
