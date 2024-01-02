Ayton (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton's absence is the expected outcome after it was announced Monday that he would not be traveling with the team. His next chance to return is a rematch in Dallas on Friday.
