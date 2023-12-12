Ayton (knee) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ayton joins Jerami Grant (concussion) and Malcolm Brogdon (knee) as inactive for the shorthanded Trail Blazers on Monday. Duop Reath and Ibou Badji will be Ayton's direct replacements at center, while Kris Murray and Jabari Walker could see 20-minute roles in the frontcourt as well.