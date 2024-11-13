Ayton (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
A right finger sprain will cost Ayton his second consecutive contest, but he will now have until Sunday against Atlanta for his next opportunity to take the court. Robert Williams (rest) is out, so Donovan Clingan will headline Portland's center position against a healthy and skilled Minnesota frontcourt.
