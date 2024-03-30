Ayton (elbow) tallied 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 142-82 loss to the Heat.

Though the Trail Blazers were a minus-32 with Ayton on the court in his return from a four-game absence due to left elbow tendinitis, the veteran center at least managed to produce respectably enough for fantasy managers on a per-minute basis. Given Portland's status as a non-contender, Ayton could be at risk of further absences over the final two weeks of the regular season, whether due to the elbow issue or another minor injury.