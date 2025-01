Ayton (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

The Blazers will have to tweak their lineup Sunday since Ayton has a shot at suiting up while Robert Williams (rest) won't feature. Ayton is averaging 9.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game across seven contests since the beginning of January.