Ayton (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

The probable tag comes as no surprise, as Ayton was able to practice Tuesday. Coach Chauncey Billups also expressed optimism that Ayton would be back in the lineup. With Ayton on track to return from an 11-game absence, Duop Reath will likely move back to the bench where his fantasy value could trend down.

