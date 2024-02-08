Ayton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.
If Ayton is unable to give it a go, then Duop Reath would get an opportunity to start and he'd make for an intriguing streamer. Ayton managers can expect to get another update following Thursday's shootaround.
