Ayton (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Ayton has missed seven straight games, but this is the first time he's listed as questionable since he landed on the injury report with a right index finger sprain. Portland needs him back as soon as possible, as Robert Williams landed in concussion protocols Tuesday and rookie Donovan Clingan is set to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Over his first nine appearances this season, Ayton posted 15.1 points and 11.3 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.