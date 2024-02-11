Ayton supplied 18 points (9-18 FG), 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 93-84 loss to New Orleans.

Ayton propped the team up amid the litany of backcourt absences as he joined Jerami Grant in an admirable effort to stay competitive. Ayton's defensive contribution was significant, and he was critical in containing New Orleans' balanced offensive attack. His 17 rebounds marked his second-best total of the season and extended his double-double streak to 12 games.