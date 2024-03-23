Ayton (elbow) won't play Friday night against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ayton will be held out of Friday's contest after being added to the injury report just a few hours before tipoff. Duop Reath is expected to start at center in Ayton's place.
