Ayton (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Ayton was handed a doubtful tag leading up to Saturday's matchup, so he appears to be moving in the right direction. The Blazers will likely give him another look Monday morning to get a better idea of his availability in Houston.
