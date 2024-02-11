Ayton (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Ayton was unable to play Thursday against Detroit, so Jabari Walker drew the start at center and put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 43 minutes. Although Walker could return to the bench, he'll likely maintain a large role for the shorthanded Trail Blazers.